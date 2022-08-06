Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $27.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.