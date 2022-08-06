Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $16,105,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $127.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

