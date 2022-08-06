Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,862,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 234,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,662,000 after buying an additional 52,082 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

NYSE:GS opened at $334.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.78.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

