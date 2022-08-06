Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPEI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,216,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 708,690 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,287,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,177,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,297,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,370,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FPEI opened at $18.45 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $21.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88.

