Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $466,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 78.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of ASML by 44.2% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $577.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $236.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $512.23 and a 200-day moving average of $584.24. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $412.67 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($989.69) to €920.00 ($948.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($489.69) to €525.00 ($541.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($790.72) to €630.00 ($649.48) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

