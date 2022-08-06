Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($489.69) to €525.00 ($541.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($989.69) to €920.00 ($948.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($824.74) to €710.00 ($731.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($790.72) to €630.00 ($649.48) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $577.31 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $236.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $512.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

