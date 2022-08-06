Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.043 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.