Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $562,000 Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $2,762,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 176,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 238,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 143,026 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 11.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HST. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Stories

