Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $601,000 Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,087 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,363,000 after purchasing an additional 423,064 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,557,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

DTE Energy Stock Performance

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other DTE Energy news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $692,701 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $129.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.76. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.31%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.