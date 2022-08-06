Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $611,000 Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $147.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.36. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

