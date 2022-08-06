Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $643,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,198,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

