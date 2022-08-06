Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $674,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 127,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 536,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $883,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $125.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.48. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $113.22 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

