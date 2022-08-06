Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,617 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 320,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $444,518,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $371,684,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

