Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $92.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $136.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.85.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.