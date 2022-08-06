Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Insider Activity

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

