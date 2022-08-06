Jacobi Capital Management LLC Invests $500,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMP. TD Securities increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $49.94 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

