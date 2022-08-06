Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 136 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $424,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CF Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in CF Industries by 8.3% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CF Industries by 30.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $100.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.59. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.