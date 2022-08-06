Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 352 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $2,634,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $2,071,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.45. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

