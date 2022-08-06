Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 740 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.8% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 130,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 52.0% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 70.3% during the first quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 112,175 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,045,000 after acquiring an additional 46,301 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $221.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.93 and a 200-day moving average of $203.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 100.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

