Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,804,000 after buying an additional 923,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,179,000 after buying an additional 760,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,730,000 after buying an additional 424,999 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,949,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,893,000 after acquiring an additional 377,223 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,497,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after acquiring an additional 103,043 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

