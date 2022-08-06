Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 51.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 85.8% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE BABA opened at $92.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The company has a market capitalization of $245.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $10.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $205.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.83.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

