Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

CARR stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

