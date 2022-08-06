Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Tapestry stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

