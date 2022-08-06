Jacqueline P. Canney Sells 999 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 999 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.69, for a total value of $451,238.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $494.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a PE ratio of 543.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $466.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,096,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after acquiring an additional 556,871 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,517 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

