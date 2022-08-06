James Dickson Buys 30,000 Shares of Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) Stock

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Rating) insider James Dickson purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £18,600 ($22,791.32).

Vianet Group Stock Performance

LON:VNET opened at GBX 66 ($0.81) on Friday. Vianet Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 60.25 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 119.50 ($1.46). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.01 million and a PE ratio of 6,600.00.

Vianet Group Company Profile

Vianet Group plc provides actionable management information and business insights through combining data from cloud based Internet of Things solutions. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The Smart Zone segment designs, develops, sells, and rents fluid monitoring equipment to pub and hospitality industry.

