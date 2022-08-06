James Dickson Buys 30,000 Shares of Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) Stock

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Rating) insider James Dickson purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £18,600 ($22,791.32).
Vianet Group Stock Performance
LON:VNET opened at GBX 66 ($0.81) on Friday. Vianet Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 60.25 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 119.50 ($1.46). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.01 million and a PE ratio of 6,600.00.
Vianet Group Company Profile
