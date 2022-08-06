James E. Davison Buys 10,000 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Stock

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) Director James E. Davison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,667,890 shares in the company, valued at $26,678,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Genesis Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GEL opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $13.48.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $631.95 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -55.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 107,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,329,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,743,000 after purchasing an additional 595,314 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period.

About Genesis Energy

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.