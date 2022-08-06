Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for LPL Financial in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will earn $9.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.78. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.36 EPS.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $225.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.85. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $137.59 and a 1-year high of $227.13. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,247 shares of company stock worth $14,822,792 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.