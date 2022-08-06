Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Topcon Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Topcon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Topcon’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share.

Get Topcon alerts:

Topcon Price Performance

Shares of Topcon stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. Topcon has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. It offers 3d oct, retinal camera, slit lamps, auto refractometer, auto kerato-refractometer, tonometer, specular microscope, photocoagulator, operation microscope, vision tester, lensmeter, and chart projector, as well as IMAGEnet, an ophthalmic data system; and crop analysis, data management, guidance and autosteering, weighing and measurement, mapping, implement control, and feed management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.