Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Topcon Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Topcon in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Topcon’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Topcon’s FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Shares of Topcon stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Topcon has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. It offers 3d oct, retinal camera, slit lamps, auto refractometer, auto kerato-refractometer, tonometer, specular microscope, photocoagulator, operation microscope, vision tester, lensmeter, and chart projector, as well as IMAGEnet, an ophthalmic data system; and crop analysis, data management, guidance and autosteering, weighing and measurement, mapping, implement control, and feed management products.

