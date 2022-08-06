Jeffrey J. Titterton Sells 30,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 30,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,257,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Zendesk Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $75.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average of $98.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.99. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $136.30.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zendesk
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,465.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zendesk Company Profile
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
