Jeffrey J. Titterton Sells 30,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 30,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,257,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zendesk Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $75.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average of $98.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.99. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $136.30.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zendesk

ZEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,465.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

