JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Trimmed by McGinn Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 5.1% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of JPM stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
