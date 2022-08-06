JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.6% of BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $339.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

