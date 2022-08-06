KBC Group NV Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,787 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in F5 were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 93.2% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in F5 by 11.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,553 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $40,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $145,361.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,877.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,127 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $172.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.43 and a 12 month high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

