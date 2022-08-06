Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

