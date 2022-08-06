Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kohl’s by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KSS. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.