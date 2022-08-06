Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stake Trimmed by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Kohl’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS opened at $30.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.79.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

