Lara Thrush Long Sells 939 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 527.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.83.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

