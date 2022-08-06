Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lattice Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $64.52 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $865,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,997.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 19,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $865,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,997.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $59,891.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,051.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,643 shares of company stock worth $6,813,332. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 265,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 149,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

