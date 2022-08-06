Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT Raised to $78.00 at Cowen

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.88.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.82. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $130,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,980.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 31,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $1,682,197.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $130,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,980.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,643 shares of company stock valued at $6,813,332 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.