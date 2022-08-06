Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stake Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,014 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Leggett & Platt worth $12,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $40.53 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

