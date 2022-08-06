Leidos Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.75 Per Share (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Leidos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.61. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Leidos Price Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $100.55 on Thursday. Leidos has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.94.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

