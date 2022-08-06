LifePro Asset Management Purchases 319 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LifePro Asset Management grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $1,868,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $8,212,000. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,035,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $429,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $309.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.90 and a 200-day moving average of $310.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $318.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

