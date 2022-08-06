Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.17. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.38 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $142.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.35. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

