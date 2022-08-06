Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

