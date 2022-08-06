Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Lithia Motors worth $17,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after purchasing an additional 718,639 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,408,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,572 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 412,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,393,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,487,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,499 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 1.1 %

LAD opened at $272.49 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $249.20 and a one year high of $379.25. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

