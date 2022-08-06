Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 90,186 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 687.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90,186 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $19,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $178.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.86.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.17%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.