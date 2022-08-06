Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $19.96 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Targa Resources worth $19,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 47.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,648,610.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $63.72 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.86 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average is $67.53.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -241.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.36.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

