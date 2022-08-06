Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,551 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,551 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Landstar System worth $22,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 694.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 181,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Landstar System by 189.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 91,030 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth $9,523,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Landstar System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,173,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $153.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.63.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.08.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

