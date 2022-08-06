Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,587 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $24,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHE LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 4.3% during the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.25.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $311.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.