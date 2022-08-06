Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 119,029 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 809,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,029 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of KeyCorp worth $18,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,634,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after buying an additional 4,932,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after buying an additional 1,682,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 741.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,913,000 after buying an additional 1,444,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.8 %

KEY stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

